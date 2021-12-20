Look Back ... to a special visit from Gertrude Williams, 1996

Dec. 20, 1946, in The Star: One of the largest and most daring exhibits of fireworks ever seen around here will be shown Dec. 24 at 7:30 p.m. in Oxford, the city’s Chamber of Commerce announced today. Two types of fireworks will be used: aerial bombs which explode high in the air and ground displays of multiple colors. A local expert, L. A. Hulsey, of Oxford Lake, will manage the display. On the 23rd, Santa Claus will visit all the stores in Oxford and talk to the children to learn their special requests. Also this date: More than 430 rats have been trapped since Dec. 1 in Anniston, C. W. Chambers, typhus control officer, announced today. A much larger number were gassed and poisoned, but there is no way to keep a record of those, he added.
Dec. 20, 1996, in The Star: The Calhoun County Commission and local health officials are moving forward with plans to build a new public health facility at Jaycee Park. The commission had voted Dec. 12 to pay the city of Anniston $348,750 for the 3.9 acre parcel on McClellan Boulevard. Within the next few days, engineering crews are expected to be on-site to begin the ground surveys that will ultimately determine whether the site is suitable for a new public health clinic. “We think the Jaycee Park site is a good one and we are moving forward with it,” commission Chairman Eli Henderson said yesterday. Also this date: Now a resident of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., former Anniston Mayor Gertrude Williams was in town yesterday long enough to drop off papers and other memorabilia pertaining to her time as councilwoman and mayor; the documents will be held for safekeeping and study at the city’s public library. Before her election to the City Council in 1976, Mrs. Williams had been a schoolteacher for 41 years. Among the thousands who passed through her classrooms was the current Anniston mayor, Gene Stedham.