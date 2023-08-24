Look Back ... to a special service for White Plains Methodist, 1948

Aug. 24, 1948, in The Star: This coming Sunday at its 11 a.m. service, White Plains Methodist Church will turn over the order of worship to a youth program conducted by the 4-H Club boys and girls. Among those young people on the program are Sarah Frances Ponder, Mary Elizabeth Borden, Archie Mercer, Bobby Mercer, Sarah Frances Harper, Melba Mirray [or Murray?], Fred Clay and Mary Edd Grissom. Also this date: The Anniston Rams climbed to within a game and a half of the second-place Vicksburg Billies in the Southeastern League playoff chase last night as Woody Rich and Hugh Sooter, dependable right-handers for manager Charlie Baron, downed the Selma Cubs in both games of the first of two double-headers scheduled for Johnston Field. The second twin bill is on slate for tonight. Additionally: The Ku Klux Klan paraded through streets of Talladega last night without incident. The Klan then burned a huge cross at a road junction about a mile from town. Police Chief Willis Dean said the parade through town was orderly, lasting nearly an hour, with cars being driven in groups, not a solid line.
Aug. 24, 1998, in The Star: Children’s Services Inc. was among 79 organizations across the state which received some extra help from Alabama’s legal community recently. A grant of $5,300 was presented to Louise G. Parris, executive director of Children’s Services, by Chris Hopkins, a local attorney representing the Alabama Civil Justice Foundation and 1,100 Alabama lawyers.