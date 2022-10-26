Look Back ... to a special product for taxicabs, 1947

Oct. 26, 1947, in The Star: A brief business story brings attention to the American Cab-Lite Company of Anniston, a firm that manufactures plastic products which are currently being sold in 14 states, according to owner Louie Harper. Harper's first money-making venture in the field of plastics stemmed from an outside dome light the constructed for his own fleet of taxicabs as an experiment. The volume of requests he got from other cab companies for the product led to the formation of the company. Also this date: Coach Bill Bancroft’s rapidly improving Anniston High School bulldogs combined the brilliant running of Captain Bob Henderson with one of their best jobs of blocking and defensive play of the season in Memorial Stadium Friday night to bowl over a previously unbeaten Dothan Tiger team, 20 to 6. A kickoff return represented the Tigers’ only score. Several of the Anniston linesmen played one of their best games of the season, especially Floyd Bennett at guard, Hunter Handle and Palmer Horne at ends, and John Siskey at center.
Oct. 26, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council held a cheap 4-hour retreat this past weekend on some rural property north of Weaver to talk about city priorities and plans for accomplishing those goals. Council members affirmed their interest in annexing Fort McClellan and getting recreational property on the post once it closes in 1999. They also talked about combining city offices into one building, such as the current city hall. Ward 2 Councilman James Montgomery was not present.