Look Back ... to a special job fair for displaced workers, 1997

Oct. 4, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 4, 1997, in The Star: Although Anniston is at least and hour a way from a major concert hall or art museum, the arts have kept a firm toehold in the Model City for more than 70 years. This is mainly due to the contributions of a core group of women who “carried casseroles or carried letters” to keep music and theater at home. Their efforts resulted in such cultural landmarks as the Knox Concert Series, ACTheater and the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, which thrived here from 1972-84. The ancestral organizations of the other two groups were the Little Theater (founded 1927) and the Knox Music Club (founded 1938). Also this date: Former MCD employee Daniel Nichols had worked at the microwave oven factory in Anniston for only seven months before a sudden shutdown threw him and hundreds of others out of work. But he can empathize with those who had worked there much longer. “A lot people are unemployed for the first time and don’t know how to look for a job. We appreciate all these people who were willing to come out and help us,” Nichols said, referring to those who organized a job fair yesterday at the City Meeting Center. Fifteen businesses set up employment application stations for the job fair, which was open only to former MCD workers. It was organized by Herb Clark, human resources manager and North American Bus Industries, and Lynn Higdon, who holds the same position at Werner Co.