Look Back ... to a special event for Black Boy Scouts, 1948

April 28, 1948, in The Star: Northern Calhoun County’s first Boy Scout “Camporee” for Black scouts will be held at Germania Springs May 21-22, according to J. F. Gidley, chairman of the Ladiga District camping and activity committee. Participating will be all the Black Scout troops of the Ladiga District and all Black Senior Scout units of Anniston. The Germania Springs campsite has been in frequent use this spring by Scouts through the kindness of Thomas Martin, owner of the property. The Scouts will turn it into a small tent city where they will demonstrate patrol camping skills. The event will also prepare Scouts for summer camp.
April 28, 1998, in The Star: Calhoun County legislators got a surprise yesterday when they were handed the state’s General Fund budget and found the $200,000 earmarked for the redevelopment of Fort McClellan had been stripped out. The delegation scrambled into action and by the end of the day got commitments from Gov. Fob James’ office that the county would still get the $200,000, but the removal of the line-item money for the exceptionally important work caused several anxious hours for the delegation during the last day of the session. Also this date: The Jacksonville City Council unanimously voted last night to annex about 60 acres of land included in a residential subdivision under construction on Weaver Road. Council members said they might be looking at annexing additional property in the future. The 60 acres is owned by James Brothers Development Co. and is expected to hold a maximum of 110 homes.