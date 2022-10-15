Look back ... to a skeet shooting club at the "Y," 1947

Oct. 15, 1947, in The Star: A man by the name of Barron Storms has been elected president of the Anniston YMCA Skeet Club at a meeting held yesterday at the YMCA quarters on East 12th Street. Also elected were J. Fred Reaves, vice president; Leonard H. Roberts, secretary; and Pres Adams, treasurer. At the meeting it was made known that enough men had paid, or were willing to do so, to prepare for their use a nearby skeet range made available to them. Expenses of the range will be paid each time a member shoots.
Oct. 15, 1997, in The Star: The community of black men in and around Anniston hopes to see 2,000 participants this weekend for a march by Men of Faith at Zinn Park. Although the event’s purpose resembles that of the Million Man March and the Promise Keepers, this gathering was motivated by the August shooting of a 13-year-old girl in Hobson City, said Roosevelt Parker, the group’s organizer. Parker is also president of the Anniston chapter of the NAACP. The young teen, police say, was shot to death by the father of children she was babysitting.