Look Back ... to a shortage of milk bottles, 1946

June 3, 1946, in The Star: Postwar shortages are right now affecting a critical consumer item in Anniston, so there’s the possibility that families might be without milk in the near future. Yet it’s not the milk that’s in short supply, it’s the bottles. So short has the supply of bottles become that Calhoun County dairies are afraid they will soon be unable to sell milk, or will have to ask customers to come to a central distribution point to pick it up. The problem is that bottles are simply not being delivered by manufacturers. For these reasons, commercial dairies in this locality are today launching a campaign to collect all stray bottles from all over Calhoun County; it’s estimated that hundreds are lying around in garages, basements and pantries. Every housewife can help in this campaign. Also this date: The U.S. Supreme Court today decided in a 6-1 vote that a state cannot require segregation of white and black passengers in buses that cross state lines. The decision was issued on appeal from a Virginia Supreme Court ruling. The U.S. court concluded that a Virginia statute requiring bus drivers to segregate the races imposes an undue burden on interstate commerce. Otherwise, there is no federal act that applies to seating arrangements on interstate transportation.
June 3, 1996, in The Star: If Republicans don’t finally capture Alabama’s 3rd Congressional District seat this year, it won’t be for lack of a field of choices: No fewer than seven Republicans are vying for their party’s nomination in balloting tomorrow. With incumbent Rep. Glen Browder, a Jacksonville Democrat, giving up the seat to run for the Senate, Republicans believe they have have a good chance. Of the seven, Ashland car dealer Bob Riley and Sylacauga investment banker B. B. Comer have by far the best-financed campaigns, but also strong are Ben Hand of Opelika, Jack Sexton of Moody and Don Sledge of Valley. A runoff is likely June 25.