Look Back ... to a shivery blast of winter, 1948

Jan. 23, 1948, in The Star: The coldest air of this winter so far has been forecast by local meteorologist P. M. Hannum. Snow that fell during this morning is expected to disappear by late afternoon, to be supplanted by clear, cold conditions tomorrow. Expect a wake-up temperature of 6 to 10 degrees and nothing above freezing Saturday afternoon. The cold air, snow and slick road conditions are statewide, too, at least in the northern sections: Residential streets in the mountainous areas of Birmingham were impassable by 11 a.m. today. Snowy conditions forced the basketball game scheduled here between Anniston and Talladega high schools to be called off.
Jan. 23, 1998, in The Star: Unemployment was down almost universally across northeast Alabama during the final month of 1997, with Calhoun, Cleburne and Talladega counties recording the sharpest drops. For the first time since the microwave oven plant closed its doors in September, Calhoun County’s unemployment rate was below both the state and national averages. Calhoun County’s jobless rate was 4.4 percent this past December and 4.2 percent in December 1996.