Look Back ... to a sheriff out for illegal whiskey, 1947

Nov. 16, 1947, in The Star: Anniston police today were investigating the city’s “biggest” theft in several years — that of a two-ton steam engine, property of M. A. Murray & Sons Boiler Works, 730 West 8th Street. According to Mr. Murray, the huge piece of equipment had been stored on a lot near a construction company’s property at 6th and Chestnut for the last year. Yesterday he noticed that the steam engine was missing from its usual location, and upon investigating he was told by nearby residents that two men had loaded it onto a large truck two weeks ago and had driven away with it. The witnesses figured Mr. Murray had authorized the removal, so they don’t really remember any details. Also this date: An all-out campaign against liquor law violators in the Anniston area by Sheriff A. A. Pate’s officers and state undercover investigators has resulted in the arrest of 14 men, include three bellboys employed at the Jefferson Davis Hotel. A large quantity of whiskey — at least 24 gallons of “home brew” — has also been confiscated, Chief Deputy Cecil Miller said.
Nov. 16, 1997, in The Star: Toby and Joy Owen and their three children yesterday morning stepped into their freshly built home in Piedmont, making them the proud residents of a Habitat for Humanity house. The welcoming ceremony was dedicated to the memory of former Piedmont Mayor Vera Stewart, who once owned the land on First Avenue where the home is located. Also this date: Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times reporter Rick Bragg will be featured at the Harry M. and Edel Ayers Lecture Series later this week. Bragg, a native of Possum Trot, won the 1996 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing while still in his second year at the New York Times. He’s now touring the country signing copies of his new book, All Over but the Shoutin’, which has met with critical acclaim since its publication in August. Briefly a student at Jacksonville State University, Bragg found employment with the Jacksonville News, the Talladega Daily Home and The Anniston Star in the early years of his journalism career. The Ayers lecture series began in 1988.