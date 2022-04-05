Look Back ... to a serious malfunction at the museum, 1997

April 5, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 5, 1997, in The Star: Newly installed hydrating units malfunctioned at the Anniston Museum of Natural History last night, causing significant water damage to three popular exhibits. The cause of the malfunction has yet to be determined. The state-of-the-art steam system had been installed during the previous two months to keep the environment inside the exhibit halls constant, on account of the fragile nature of the taxidermy specimens there. “Nothing has ever happened this dramatic before. When something like this happens in a museum environment, it’s very serious,” said museum spokeswoman Susan Robertson. The system is designed to maintain 50 percent humidity in a 70 degree air temperature, but a malfunction caused the steam to run continuously all night; condensed moisture dripped constantly from the ceiling onto the exhibits before being discovered early the next morning. Also this date: Starting in two days, television news viewers in Calhoun and Etowah counties will have a new choice for learning about local current events. WNAL Channel 44 in Gadsden will begin showing a simulcast of the 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. local news from Birmingham’s CBS affiliate, WBMG Channel 42. WNAL doesn’t have a local news program of its own.