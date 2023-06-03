Look Back ... to a second term for Sheriff Amerson, 1998

June 3, 1948, in The Star: In a reversal of fortune after all votes were counted, the winner in the Calhoun County tax collector race is J. Fred Gurley — by three votes. A day ago it seemed like his opponent, Clayton G. Walker, would take the job, but the official tally this morning was 2,405 to 2,402. Walker said he accepted the count and would not contest the election. Both candidates were present when the official count was made and they kept their own tally sheets.
June 3, 1998, in The Star: Even though early results showed Calhoun County Sheriff Larry Amerson well in the lead in Tuesday’s primary election, the sheriff didn’t want to jinx his luck by talking about what seemed a certain win. By 8:30, though, the result was obvious: Amerson was headed for his second term in office. He won by a landslide with 70 percent of the vote, overpowering Anniston police Chief Wayne Chandler and Hugh Allen Mayfield. Also this date: In a race that pitted the endorsements of two black political organizations against each other, James “Pappy” Dunn won a fourth term on the Calhoun County Commission yesterday, defeating former Anniston City Councilman Chester Weeks. Unofficial results show Dunn receiving 57 percent of the vote; there will be no Republican opposition in the general election, meaning that Dunn, 80, will be serving his fourth term on the commission. “It’s continuity,” Dunn said from a victory party at The Annistonian restaurant.