Look Back ... to a season announced for Anniston baseball, 1946

March 18, 1946, in The Star: Progress on reconditioning Johnston Field for the Anniston Rams Southeastern League baseball season is well ahead of schedule and the park should be in top shape when the Rams return from the Biloxi camp. Said Rams owner Loy Gunter, “We probably won’t carry more than about 17 men on our squad during the season, but indications are that we will have a large number to weed out from the big squad which will work out here April 1.” The season’s schedule was released today, and it shows the Rams playing games at Vicksburg, Jackson, Meridian, Pensacola, Selma, Montgomery and Gadsden, and each of those teams coming to Johnston Field.
March 18, 1996, in The Star: The Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency said the federal government is underfunding the radio warning system county residents would rely on in the event of a chemical weapons accident Anniston Army Depot — yet the feds are also, the agency said, providing neighboring Talladega County with more than it needs. That county and FEMA are administering the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Plan. The inter-county conflict again raises questions of how much money local emergency management agencies need to protect the safety of a community where thousands of chemical weapons are stored.