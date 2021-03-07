Look Back ... to a school's flooded basement, 1996

March 7, 1946, in The Star: Nine boys and girls from Anniston High School leave tomorrow to attend the annual Mid-Alabama conference of Hi-Y and Try Hi-Y Clubs in Tuscaloosa. Those attending will be Harriet Evans, Joan Woolf, Sara Weathers, Frances Mallory, Ann Brier, Donald Nunnelly, Lofton Mitchum, Homer Killebrew and Harry Jones. The Hi-Y movement is the high school division of YMCA work and was organized more than 50 years ago.
March 7, 1996, in The Star: Northeast Alabama missed the worst of a deadly storm system that swept through the state, but it still left two feet of water in the basement of C.E. Hanna Elementary School in Hobson City this morning and flooded roads in Talladega County. Also this date: Calhoun County Probate Judge Arthur Murray has five days to determine whether a petition to hold a referendum on changing Anniston’s form of government is valid. But the 1,600-signature petition could be about 73 names shy of the number required by law.