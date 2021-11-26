Look Back ... to a school grading policy taking a toll, 1996

Nov. 26, 1946, in The Star: A conference which one day might well be termed a turning point in this history of this part of the state was held yesterday in the Recreation Building by the banks of the Coosa River in Gadsden. That’s where a delegation of business and government men met with the U. S. Army District Engineer to discuss the development of the Coosa River and its tributaries — as provided for in legislation passed by the last Congress. The chief concern of the meeting was the development of the Alabama and Coosa rivers above Montgomery simultaneously with, or before, the improvement of the Alabama River’s lower reaches. The potential conflict being addressed in the meeting is that while the Army Corps of Engineers seems to want to develop the Alabama-Coosa River system only below Montgomery, officials from northeast Alabama (and into Georgia) believe it was Congress’ intent in allocating the money that the entire river system be developed — particularly up this way, where the greater population and industrial growth has been in recent years. Congressman Albert Rains, who headed the Alabama delegation in Gadsden, emphasized that “the whole basis for this legislation is the need for hydro-electric power … it’s needed up in the Alabama-Coosa Valley.” Also this date: A total of 21 persons died in Calhoun County last year from the effects of tuberculosis, according to Miss Sarah Hanks of Anniston, who is the Calhoun County chairman of the 1946 Christmas Seal sale. The campaign presents an organized appeal for funds with which to help prevent and control tuberculosis — a highly communicable disease.
Nov. 26, 1996, in The Star: The new no-pass, no-play policy enacted in Anniston public schools is forcing Anniston High School to cancel more than half the games its boys varsity basketball team would be playing this season. That’s because the policy cost the Anniston basketball team 17 of its 26 varsity and junior varsity players this grading period. Head coach Brenard Howard says he is combining the junior varsity and varsity teams to create team with nine players, its abbreviated schedule consisting of only area games and the Calhoun County tournament. The girls team was not so heavily hit, with only two of 15 being lost to the new policy. “It seems to be school wide that the girls seem to have done better,” Howard remarked. All told, here’s how the numbers shake out for Anniston’s teenage students: At Anniston Middle School, 428 of its 802 students got at least one grade below C, and at Anniston High, 522 of its 841 students had at least one grade below C. The policy, which forbids extracurricular activity by those with a “D” or worse, doesn’t affect only the jocks: Only two male singers remain in the school choir, and in the middle school’s jazz band, only about six students are eligible to play out of 15 or 20.