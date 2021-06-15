Look Back ... to a scholarship established for toddlers, 1996

June 15, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 15, 1996, in The Star: The Rev. Charles Owens, a father of four as well as pastor of First Baptist Church of Saks, believe gay people are discomfiting to his community, therefore he and many other Baptists support their Southern brethren in the matter of a potential boycott of the Disney entertainment empire. Delegates to the Southern Baptist convention held recently in New Orleans passed a resolution to boycott the company if it continues to offer benefits to partners of gay employees, sponsor or allow gay events in its theme parks or release R-rated movies. During a 1994 visit to Disney world, the Rev. Owens said, “My family noticed a large presence of homosexuals, which made us uncomfortable. I didn’t know then that gays were living there. I didn’t know about Disney’s policies.” The Rev. James Cohorn of Blue Springs Baptist Church in Oxford won’t endorse the boycott himself, but he plans to inform his congregation about the debate. “Disney is projected as a family-oriented theme park. As such, they need to promote wholesome family values. Homosexuality is not a wholesome family value.”