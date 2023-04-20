Look Back ... to a salute to Mike Deerman, 1998

April 20, 1948, in The Star: The lights at Johnston Field will go on for the first time tonight this baseball season when manager Charlie Baron brings his Anniston Rams back from an unsuccessful road trip to begin a six-game home stand with Selma’s Clover Leafs and Montgomery’s Rebels. Play will start at 7:30 p.m. The rams lost their fifth straight contest last night as Montgomery made a clean sweep of a three-game road series. The Rebels staged an eighth-inning rally to overcome a one-run lead that Anniston had held, then held the Rams scoreless to achieve a 5-4 win.
April 20, 1998, in The Star: The Weaver community came out yesterday afternoon to honor retiring head basketball coach Mike Deerman, as some 50 of his former players were on hand to pay tribute to the man who has been a part of the Bearcat basketball program for 28 years, including 25 as head coach. A full auditorium listened as speakers, came forth to tell of the influence Deerman has had on their lives, and how he more than just a basketball coach. “He was like a father to me,” said Arthur Hardy, 37, who is a senior FBI agent in St. Louis, Mo. “He was an educator, teacher and mentor, and he taught me more about life than basketball. I am a product of the things he taught me.” Hardy was the only player in the history of the Calhoun County basketball tournament to win the MVP award without his team making the championship game. Roger Fair, a teammate of Hardy’s in the late 1970s, called Deerman “the greatest coach who has ever coached in Calhoun County.”