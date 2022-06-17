Look Back ... to a route change for eastern bypass, 1997

June 17, 1947, in The Star: Richard N. Tetlie, who has been serving as city editor of The Anniston Star for eight months, will leave the paper this week to attend a specialized school of international study in New Hampshire. Mr. Tetlie is a 1943 graduate of St. Olaf College in Minnesota who subsequently served three years in the Navy. He is the nephew of Col. Harry M. Ayers, the paper’s owner, and Mrs. Ayers. Succeeding Mr. Tetlie will be W. W. Tarleton, a former Annistonian who has written for the Atlanta Constitution for the past two years. Mr. Tarleton and his wife, Eleanor, have a young son, Wyatt.
June 17, 1997, in The Star: The Alabama Department of Transportation hosted a public meeting yesterday where the state agency unveiled its latest newest proposed route for Anniston’s eastern bypass. Earlier proposals had the bypass going very close to Lake Louise and right through LaGarde Park. The route now sweeps further around the lake and north of the park exiting Fort McClellan at Summerall Gate. One problem with building a highway through the fort is unexploded ordnance near Iron Mountain and Wheeler Hill. That area of the reservation was once used primarily for small-arms practice. Also this date: The two Saks brothers who were hiking the Appalachian Trail this summer are now down to one. Jamie Seehafer, 18, decided yesterday that he’d had enough communing with nature and has left his older brother, Jason, 27, to finish the trip by himself. The brothers’ mother, Iris, had been visiting with them at the trail’s halfway point in West Virginia, and Jamie came back to Alabama with her.