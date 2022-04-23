Look Back ... to a rise in city court fees, 1997

April 23, 1947, in The Star: Charles Pollard, a senior of Piedmont High School, won first place in the state-sponsored Diversified Occupations Club oratorical contest, and Beverly Knight won first place in the state-sponsored essay contest. Also this date: Several Anniston residents met at the USO last night to discuss the advisability of the formation of a coordinating Council of Social Agencies for this city. Those attending agreed such a body would help to raise the welfare standards of the community.
April 23, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston City Council has raised municipal court fees to help pay for improvements to the city jail, among other projects. The action is projected to raise $250,000 a year, according to Tom Wright, city finance director, and takes effect immediately. Mayor Gene Stedham noted the extra money could also be used to help inmates get a high school equivalency diploma. A sample increase: The council added $28.50 to the $44.50 the court levies for a conviction on a violation of a city traffic ordinance or state traffic law.