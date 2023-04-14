 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to a request to build up the Fort, 1948

When incineration of nerve gas stockpiles at AAD was still in the proposal stage, many articles were written about the safety of the process, such as this one on Page 1 of April 14, 1996.

April 14, 1948, in The Star: Representative Sam Hobbs today urged the House Appropriations Committee to allot five million dollars for building about 15 permanent barracks at Fort McClellan. The congressman said the construction of such barracks would increase the stationed capacity from 10,000 up to 20,000. He said building the facilities would make it more likely that the fort would be reactivated as a military post. “The only reason given now for not reactivating the Fort is that there are no facilities,” Hobbs told the committee.

April 14, 1998, in The Star: The Piedmont City Council voted last night to enter into a lease-purchase agreement with the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority for computer equipment that will enable the authority to monitor the city’s electrical substations. Council members say the move will prepare the city for upcoming technological advances in providing utilities to residents.