Look Back ... to a request for driver training, 1946

Aug. 22, 1946, in The Star: A special committee is being organized in Anniston to present the Model City’s claim for one of the $50,000 regional livestock show places which will be be set up through the state in the near future. Arrangements going ahead here this morning were initiated following the receipt of a letter from the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries state that the sites for the livestock centers will be selected following preliminary hearings this month. Talladega County representatives of the livestock sector say they’ll support Anniston’s bid for the stockyard. Also this date: During a meeting in Montgomery, Alabama State School Superintendent A. R. Meadows today asked city and county superintendents from across the state to establish driver-training classes to instruct students in the fundamentals of operating an automobile before they reach the legal driving age of 15. “Other states have found such training very valuable,” Meadows said.
Aug. 23, 1996, in The Star: Anniston city employees might not be the only ones feeling the crunch of next year’s budget. Service agencies the city traditionally has funded will likely experience cutbacks, too. These include the public library, museums and the Anniston Emergency & Rescue Squad. In all, proposed cutbacks to 29 agencies would amount to $268,961 less than they received last year and $368,680 less than they requested for next year. Nine full-time and 14 part-time city positions would also be eliminated under the proposed spending plan. Also this date: A group of about 20 teacher, parents and other interested observers say they plan to take a list of concerns and complaints about the Anniston public school system to the city school board next month. A group calling itself Concerned Citizens for Anniston City Schools met at Romine’s Annistonian Restaurant last night to talk about the schools. Isaac Russell, owner of the local Gold’s Gym, leads the group.