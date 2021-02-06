Look Back ... to a request for another park, 1996

Feb. 6, 1946, in The Star: Residents of south Anniston appeared before the City Commission yesterday afternoon and asked for development of the park property at I Street and Quintard Avenue and for enclosing the area with a fence, similar to how officials have recently placed one around Zinn Park. The I Street property runs north from that line for more than a block. The committee of residents also asked for a swimming pool, playground equipment, a baseball diamond and others accessories for community enjoyment. Mayor J. F. King told the residents that the commission already has plans in the works for some type of park improvements in that location. Also this date: According to an advertisement for prices customers will pay at union barbers in Anniston, services are offered for the following: haircut, 65 cents; shave, 35 cents; facial steam, 50 cents; shampoo, lathering and oil, 1 dollar. These and others listed in the ad represent a rise in prices due to increased cost barbers incur for their necessities.
Feb. 6, 1996, in The Star: It took a while, but Donoho’s boys basketball team finally got its first win this season, defeating Ranburne 60-41. The Falcons, who were playing at home, were led in scoring by Tyler Siskey with 14 points. Josh Boyd contributed 11 points and Michael Scales added 10 to the winning effort.