Look Back ... to a renovation of an Anniston hotel, 1948

July 22, 1948, in The Star: The Hudson automobile sales dealership in Anniston has expanded its facilities at 325 Noble St. to include a modern service and repair department. Construction of the addition, which was started several months ago, was completed last week at an estimated cost of $15,000, according to W. C. Brown, general manager of Brown Motor Company. It can now be considered “one of the most up-to-date [service departments] in Anniston,” Brown said. Also on this date: An intense renovation of the Jefferson Davis Hotel that’s been under way since April is due to be completed in September. W. M. Cummings, manager of the Anniston hotel, said the $75,000 renovation has entailed practically reconstructing the old part of the hotel from the wall studs, and redecorating the new part. All the work has been supervised by Mr. Cummings, with Henry Denham, the hotel maintenance man, in charge of the tasks involved. The job has been done by hotel employees floor by floor, room by room. Today, almost all the 145 rooms are bright with new paint, wallpaper and carpets, and shining with new chrome bathroom fixtures. And with an eye toward the disaster that befell the Alabama Hotel just four years earlier, or the Winecoff in Atlanta two years ago, Cummings made certain that extensive fireproofing and fire protection measures were instituted in the renovation.
July 22, 1998, in The Star: The 722nd Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company will depart from Fort McClellan in the coming weeks, making this unit the first of nearly 5,500 military personnel to abandon the Army base before it shuts its gates next year. The unit won’t go far, however — just down the highway to the Anniston Army Depot, where it will remain stationed indefinitely to handle future discoveries of unexploded ordnance. Also on this date: The Oxford Board of Education yesterday examined an $84,000 “hole” in its proposed $15 million school budget. The cost of maintaining the new middle school, a state-mandated 8.5 percent pay raise for all school employees and state-mandated lower pupil/teacher ratios combined to create the admittedly minor deficit. Additionally: By Jan. 1, the city of Anniston hopes to have a law requiring local housing owners who rent to the public to purchase rental licenses. The licenses will give the city authority to make property owners bring rental properties up to acceptable living standards. The City Council has made a concerted effort in recent months to declare more the 100 dilapidated houses and other structures to be public nuisances, worthy only of being torn down.