Look Back ... to a remodeled Penney's downtown, 1947

Nov. 26, 1947, in The Star: Funeral services were held this afternoon at the Church of St. Michael and All Angels for Mrs. Addie Noble McCaa, of 1025 Fairmont Avenue. The daughter of Anniston founder Samuel Noble died at Anniston Memorial Hospital yesterday at 4:30 p.m. Mrs. McCaa was born at Rome, Ga., and was brought to Anniston by her father when he founded the city. Her husband, Lowndes McCaa, was prominently identified with the early days of the First National Bank and cotton industries here. [A possible typographical error makes it unclear how old Mrs. McCaa was. The headline and first paragraph says she was 80, but the story also says she was born in 1869, which would have made her probably 78.] Also this date: Day after tomorrow the J.C. Penney store in Anniston will formally reopen to reveal to the discerning customer many improvements in the layout and environment of the store, manager Harold L. Wright announced today. Large signage will make it easy to find departments, and fluorescent lighting will brighten up all the merchandise. The two-story building is one of 12 Penney’s stores in Alabama.
Nov. 26, 1997, in The Star: Gov. Fob James, Attorney General Bill Pryor and Secretary of State Jim Bennett joined together yesterday to announce they support a bill to require voters to produce some form of generally recognized picture ID at the polls. The issue of polling place integrity also has Democratic support. Bennett said he believes that the so-called motor-voter law, which allows registration at the time of obtaining a driver’s license, increases the potential for fraud and is “bad public policy.” There are actually very few cases of voter fraud prosecuted each year, however. Pryor’s office got four convictions this year, including a county commissioner and a county employee in Greene County. The bill, which will be introduced in January in the Alabama Legislature, would also require an equal number of Republican and Democratic poll workers. Also this date: Time Warner Cable, the provider of that service in much of Calhoun County, has announced a rate hike in its “full cable” package of 43, soon to be 46 channels. The company’s monthly charge will rise from $24.33 to $27.44, however, three popular channels that formerly cost extra will be added to the lineup. Time Warner is in the process of selling its Anniston system to CableOne, which is based in Phoenix, Ariz.