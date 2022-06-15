Look Back ... to a redecorated public library, 1947

June 15, 1947, in The Star: The Carnegie Library in Anniston will begin an “open house” week this week as local residents are invited to come and see their redecorated library, Miss Mildred Goodrich, librarian, announced yesterday. “We hope everyone will visit us this week and discover what a fine light and airy library the city now has. Paint has worked miracles on what used to be dark and dreary walls,” she said. Practical matters have also been addressed. The grounds have been regraded to improve site drainage, and signs of nine trees destroyed in last year’s downtown storm have been removed and all shrubbery has been pruned and fertilized. The building itself has been cleaned by sandblasting, the first time that’s been done since the building was erected in 1918, Miss Goodrich said. Finally, new life and light has been given to the Regar Museum of Natural History [the museum was part of the library complex at this time] with the removal of thick accumulations of dust on the skylights and a thorough application of light-colored paint to the walls.
June 15, 1997, in The Star: Although rain was falling at midmorning yesterday, it eventually stopped to allow the city’s fifth annual Juneteenth celebration to go forward in Zinn Park. The ground was a little muddy, but it was estimated that a few thousand people would still visit the exhibits and the booths and hear the music. Also this date: The Christ Reform Episcopal Church, a congregation in Anniston, is under contract to buy the Trinity Lutheran Church building at the corner of Tenth Street and Isabell Avenue. The sale is expected to be finalized tomorrow. The church has been using the Trinity building for three-and-a-half years. Trinity Lutheran is in the process of giving its congregation a new home in the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic church building at 11th and Quintard.