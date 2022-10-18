Look Back … to a record set in Clay County, 1997

Oct. 18, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 18, 1997, in The Star: Clay County High School’s 43-16 gridiron victory over Reeltown High School last night not only gave the Panthers the longest winning streak in Alabama high school football history — 51 games — it gave Ashland something they would always be proud of. “We’re only a small school in a small place, said Maurine Harris, a “Panther Mom,” “but to achieve something like this, it’s brought us all together.” The last time a team from CCHS lost a football game was in September 1994 — 3-0 against Cleburne County. Also this date: Store management at Books-A-Million in Oxford, where a Joe Muggs coffee shop attracts teens and young adults to socialize and maybe buy something, says it’s a little surprised by that popularity. “We didn’t expect it — we’re waiting to see if it’s helpful or harmful,” said manager Shirley Glover. Joe Muggs mania started soon after the bookstore opened. Some coffee shop workers had friends who’d come visit, and the clientele grew from there. One dad said he even brought his boys down to hang out with the other kids to get them closer to books.