Look Back ... to a Radio Building full of tenants, 1947

Nov. 9, 1947, in The Star: An advertisement lets readers know that the Radio Building, 14th and Noble, has been transformed into Anniston’s most modern office structure. The fireproof building contains nearly 30,000 square feet of office space, now completely occupied. A parking lot is available for tenants. The building, of distinctive design, was begun in 1923 as a Masonic Temple and had theatrical performance space inside. Conversion of the interior to office usage was started by Col. Harry M. Ayers in February 1946 and completed in August of this year. Also this date: Anniston will honor the dead of World Wars I and II in a memorial parade planned here Nov. 11 in observance of Armistice Day, starting at 3:30 p.m. The American Legion, the VFW, the DAR, assorted civic clubs and high school bands will be among the representation of marchers. Additionally: Miss Mary Frances Edwards, 21, a graduate student in English, has been named as one of the University of Alabama’s representatives in “Who’s Who in American Colleges.” Several academic and service organizations can claim her as a member, and she previously served as business manager of the Crimson White newspaper at UA. Mary Frances, who grew up at 1312 Woodstock Avenue in Anniston, is also a baseball fan, listing the Cincinnati Reds and the Brooklyn Dodgers as her favorites.
Nov. 9, 1997, in The Star: The Anniston Housing Authority received a $225,000 grant recently from the Department of Housing and Urban Development to help its war on drugs and crime. Sam Jones, the authority’s executive director, said the grant will provide much-needed help, including funding for community police officers in the housing complexes and money to help fund the Boys and Girls Club and after-school programs. Also this date: Crimson Tide fans are glum today following their team’s loss yesterday — in Tuscaloosa — to the LSU Tigers, 27-0. Alabama’s record now stands at 4-5 under coach Mike DuBose.