Look Back ... to a racial milestone in Calhoun County, 1947

Oct. 27, 1947, in The Star: For the first time in the memory of Calhoun County Courthouse observers, a Black resident of the county has been chosen to serve on a grand jury. Black residents’ names have been available to pick for a number of years, but until today none had ever been chosen for a grand jury. The man chosen is I. V. Knox of Eastaboga. Also this date: Police today blocked off the parking area on 11th Street between Noble and Gurnee as the booths from which local merchants will display their exhibits began moving into town in preparation for the gigantic Trade Week Mardi Gras which opens here day after tomorrow. In general the event is free, but tickets are required for the Eddy Arnold Show the first night, and the gala dance on Saturday night.
Oct. 27, 1997, in The Star: A year after it mysteriously burned to the ground, a rebuilt Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church was dedicated yesterday, boasting a bright new pine roof and beams, plush burgundy carpeting and a blue neon backlit cross. The Rev. Cleveland Jones, the guest speaker for the dedication, called the congregation’s recovery from disaster the church’s finest hour. The Rev. Jesse Montgomery is the church’s pastor.