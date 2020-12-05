Look Back ... to a rabies epidemic in area, 1945

Dec. 5, 1945, in The Star: As Bobbie Jean Hilton, age 10, of 400 West 10th Street, began anti-rabies treatment after being bitten by a dog yesterday afternoon in downtown Anniston, city police today had killed eight mongrels, in different parts of town, suspected of having the disease. The dog that viciously bit the little girl is still at large as Calhoun County’s rabies epidemic surges on. Also this date: Staff of the Calhoun County Library are asking for help from anyone who has recent issues of popular magazines they no longer need. The problem is that many families in the rural sections of Calhoun County have no other access to current magazines besides the library. The magazines should be turned over to county librarians who will then circulate them among rural residents. Among the magazines needed are Life, National Geographic, Good Housekeeping, Boys’ Life, Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, Readers’ Digest, Saturday Evening Post, Collier’s and Coronet.
Dec. 5, 1995, in The Star: At least three prospective buyers have expressed interest in purchasing Jacksonville Hospital, even though city officials said it could be up to four months before they decide on a selling price. The idea has been floated that the hospital should be sold so the city will have money for a new high school. One of the interested parties is Regional Medical Center, where the president, Allen Fletcher, said RMC already provides service to residents in that area. Therefore, a bricks-and-mortar institution under the RMC umbrella would make sense.