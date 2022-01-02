Look Back ... to a quiet arrival of 1947

Jan. 1, 1947, in The Star: The new year arrived in Anniston on schedule last night amid clamor and revelry, and Wednesday, January 1, 1947, dawned this morning upon a tired and quiet city. Lowering skies and grey clouds from which fell occasional drizzles dampened walks and streets, but not the hopes and fresh start promised by the new year. The Highway Patrol stated that to their officers’ knowledge, there had not been an automobile accident in the county. City detectives received no calls, and only seven persons were placed in the city jail for overzealous celebrating. Apparently getting the credit for first Anniston baby of the new year, at 2:33 a.m., is the 6-pound, 8-ounce daughter of Mr. and Mrs. C. B. Stallings of Route 3. In certain places, however, was evidence of a good time, in the form of paper hats, streamers and confetti — outside the USO building at 12th and Gurnee and the Anniston Country Club on the east side.
Jan. 1, 1997, in The Star: Yesterday was the deadline for state and local agencies to ask for land and buildings at Fort McClellan, and it’s clear not every group will get what it wants — sometimes because two want the same piece of property. However, if public agencies are given too much land at the fort, there won’t be any room for private business, said Rob Richardson, executive director of the Fort McClellan Reuse and Redevelopment Authority. That deprives the area of tax revenue and new jobs at a time the area will be losing a lot of both. “The real challenge in base reuse is developing the appropriate balance between the public and private sector,” Richardson said. Also this date: In its first bowl win since 1990’s Peach Bowl, Auburn held on for a 32-29 win over No. 24 Army in the Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La. The Tigers’ Dameyune Craig, who might well be the SEC’s top returning quarterback next season, set an Auburn record for total offense. A junior, Craig, finished the regular season ranked behind only SEC rivals Danny Wuerffel and Peyton Manning in touchdown passes and total offense.