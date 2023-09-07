Look Back ... to a quarter-century on the internet, 1998

Sept. 7, 1948, in The Star: Members of the YMCA building committee took three hours out of their Labor Day holiday yesterday to study further plans for the YMCA building for Anniston. The men, W. T. Durrett, T. Flint Gray, Charles A. Hamilton, Oscar M. Kilby and W. Paul Alexander, met from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. They carefully considered the budget for the proposed building, deleting certain features and adding others in an effort to plan a structure that will best serve the needs of Anniston residents. Also this date: A class of 16 students will enroll Sept. 20 for the nursing course at Anniston Memorial Hospital. Superintendent Murphy Cole said the class was restricted in size this year due to the fact that there’s no room for anything larger. This will be the last enrolled training class until September 1949.
Sept. 7, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston Star today launches its web page on the internet. The newspaper’s web page contains almost the entire news and sports content of each day’s edition. It also has pictures, editorials, community news, obituaries and classified ads. Not only that, due to the technology and virtually unlimited electronic “space,” news stories on the site can include links to other web sites where readers can look for more detailed information. The site is called The Anniston Star Online, reached at www.annistonstar.com. The Jacksonville News has a website, too; the Daily Home and the Cleburne News will get their own sites soon. Also this date: If you need a new computer all set up for the internet, look no further than Anniston’s authorized Apple computer dealer, Kemp’s Officenter. For $1,299 [that’s about like spending $2,430 in today's dollars] you can buy a cool-looking new iMac that comes equipped with a PowerPC G3 processor, a 4-gigabyte hard disk and 32 megs of RAM.