Look Back ... to a Pulitzer Prize for a native writer, 1996

April 10, 1946, in The Star: The city appealed today to the American Red Cross for assistance in rehabilitating city property damaged by the tornado three nights ago. City Commission Chairman J. F. King estimated that public property damage would amount to about a quarter-million dollars. It’s costing the city about $1,000 a day just to remove fallen trees from the streets. An official survey of insurance companies this morning for the Red Cross found that 5,377 claims have already been filed here, with 1,100 more anticipated. Meanwhile, the Red Cross is also busy trying to find building materials, having already come up with 930 kings of nails; those will be supplied by Anniston Ordnance Depot.
April 10, 1996, in The Star: Rick Edward Bragg, 36, a Calhoun County native who has written for The New York Times for two years, is a Pulitzer Prize winner, the prestigious award having been announced yesterday for the young journalist’s feature stories about contemporary America. Bragg, whose early days in the business put him behind keyboards at The Jacksonville News and The Anniston Star, is a national correspondent with The Times and based in Atlanta. “I’d like to say we taught him everything he knows, but talent like his isn’t taught. He was born with it. The man’s got poetry in his soul,” said H. Brandt Ayers, editor and publisher of The Star. Indeed, after graduating from Jacksonville High School in 1977, Bragg took a handful of classes at Jacksonville State over the next several years — not enough for a diploma. But he had something better for writing, according to Basil Penny, associate editor of The Star: “He had an eye for a story, a way of dealing with people, a way of putting words together.” Also this date: The children in Anniston’s elementary schools, with help and encouragement of a few lead teachers, are taking the first tentative steps in exploring what the Internet can offer. Fifth-graders at Golden Springs Elementary are the first to enjoy its riches, for that school was the first among the system’s elementary schools to have the capability. Constantine has four outmoded Apple IIe computers that are hooked into a server which allows email access only. Third-grader Antonio Thomas has already acquired an e-mail pen pal that way.