Look Back ... to a prosperous expansion at Wellborn Cabinet, 1998

June 29, 1948, in The Star: Officials at Anniston Memorial Hospital report that since the institution opened in October 1944, ten children age 2 or under have had to be treated there for drinking kerosene. The latest instance occurred yesterday, when toddler Howard Otis Smith died after drinking an unknown amount of the poisonous substance in his home at Route 1, Anniston. Tragically, although the father discovered the accident promptly, he had no way to reach the hospital on his own, so he had to hitchhike into town with the sick boy. Also this date: With July 4 falling on a Sunday in 1948, Anniston’s public Independence Day activities in Zinn Park will be held Monday the 5th. There’ll be the finals of The Anniston Star’s marbles tournament, foot races held in the morning — including such events as sack races and 50-yard dashes — and bicycle races on Moore Avenue between 11th and 14th streets. A swimming competition and a pet show will liven up the afternoon hours. Additionally: The congregation of Ruhama Baptist Church, Wilmer and “D” Street, Anniston, celebrated its 60th anniversary this past weekend with a three-day service ending Sunday. The church was founded June 24, 1888.
June 29, 1998, in The Star: With employees already buzzing away in the background, Wellborn Cabinet owner Paul Wellborn marked the opening Friday of yet another expansion at Clay County’s largest employer. The 250,000-square-foot building, added onto the southern end of Wellborn’s Ashland complex, will allow the company to further expand its product line, as well as to automate and streamline production. The company employs more than 1,300 in Ashland and at its Wellcraft division in Lineville, which makes lower-priced cabinets. General manager Don Warren said the addition could eventually lead to the company hiring 150 to 200 more workers. The new area will allow “straight-line” manufacturing from raw wood to finished cabinet components.