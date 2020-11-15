Look Back ... to a promotional opportunity for Oxford

Nov. 15, 1945, in The Star: School children throughout Calhoun County are joining enthusiastically in the work of the Junior Red Cross, its major project underway now the gathering of used clothing for shipment to war-ravaged countries. At Anniston High School, Nan Triplett, Junior Red Cross publicity committee chairman, reported that $28.14 had been collected in the enrollment drive this week. Four homerooms boasted a 100 percent contribution rate. Also this date: Like most sections of the United States, Anniston shivered in wintertime or near wintry weather today, reporting a low of 32 this morning. Continued cold is in prospect here tonight with a low of between 32 and 34 degrees, accompanied by scattered frost.
Nov. 15, 1995, in The Star: The Oxford City Council voted last night to spend $10,000 a year for the next 10 years to help sponsor a new “civic center” space at the International Motorsports Hall of Fame, located at Talladega Superspeedway. With the money, the city gets to hang a sign from the rafters of the new building. Don Naman, the hall’s executive director, told the council that Oxford would receive valuable publicity during Hall of Fame’s induction ceremony on April 25, when the event will be televised on ESPN. The Hall of Fame is trying to find 10 big businesses or cities to help pay the nearly $2 million in construction costs for the civic center.