Look Back ... to a promise of strict liquor control, 1946

July 3, 1946, in The Star: Union representatives from throughout the northeast Alabama area affected by the walkout of 600 Crescent Operations employees met this afternoon to determine whether to continue their strike. The strike affects bus service of Crescent Transit buses, operating between Birmingham, Fairfield and Bessemer; intercity travel between Anniston, Birmingham, Columbus, Huntsville and Montgomery; and city bus lines and taxis in Anniston, Huntsville and Gadsden. Also this date: Anniston city commissioners are vowing to keep strict control of the sale of alcoholic beverages in Anniston should the liquor law be changed here July 23 to make Calhoun County “wet.” Commissioners would pass whatever ordinances are necessary to confine sale of hard liquor to state stores only, with the city requesting that the ABC Board establish two such stores, which would be segregated in their clientele. Only reputable establishments would be allowed to sell beer and there’d be no drinking in any public place.
July 3, 1996, in The Star: The Community Action Agency is closing the South Highland recreation center after today, but the agency and city officials hope to find a way to keep the Anniston facility running. CAA interim director Roland Hicks said the two employees who run the center, both of whom work under the agency’s Project Pay program, have been laid off on account of the CAA’s $300,000 deficit. The center, at 229 S. Allen Ave., has a basketball court and a stage for performances. The building is owned by the City of Anniston.