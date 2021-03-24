Look Back ... to a progress report on Oxford, 1946

March 24, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston Teen-Canteen closed its quarters on the upper floor of the Radio Building this week and work is to begin imminently on preparing the new quarters for the youth club on the upper floor of the County Garage. The Calhoun County Commission has granted the Teen-Canteen organization permission to use that space at 1216 Court Street for at least one year. Considerable work must be done before it can be a social space, including the installation of an outdoor staircase and a fire escape. Also this date: Nearly a full page of pictures and copy tell about the growth and change taking place in modern Oxford. “The New Deal in Washington brought a new deal to Oxford,” is the way Mayor Hemphill G. Whiteside explains the renaissance, but there is more to the story than that. While the city had a census count of 1,283 in 1940, by January of this year that total had jumped to more than 3,000 with an additional 1,250 counted just outside city limits to the south and east. Today the industrial hub of the city is the Southern Mills Corporation, a textile plant south of town on the Talladega Highway. It employs about 150.
March 24, 1996, in The Star: Monsanto and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management have signed an agreement that outlines steps the chemical company will take to clean up PCB contamination around its west Anniston plant. However, the consent decree isn’t assurance enough for some people. Although it gives the company two months to identify all the contaminated area and three weeks to offer relocation to residents whose home have been contaminated, the congregation of Mars Hill Baptist Church has sued in circuit court seeking $20 million from Monsanto. The suit claims the company destroyed the 85-year-old church by contamination and failed to notify members of a possible health risk.