Look Back … to a prestigious prize for an RMC team, 1997

May 3, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 3, 1997, in The Star: An eight-person team at Regional Medical Center has received national recognition for its efforts to improve service at the Anniston hospital. The Rochester Institute of Technology and USA Today picked RMC’s pre-admission testing process team as winner of the health care category in the 1997 Quality Cup Competition. Those team members are Dot Hurst, Todd Corona, Elaine Davis, Judy Whaley, Martha O’Dell, Deliska Hammonds, Linda Warren and Judy London. The team was chosen for consolidating its admissions process into one place, creating a more convenient atmosphere for patients, according to a press release from USA Today. Also this date: In Heflin, Southwire Company announced yesterday a $24 million expansion to its medium voltage cable plant, adding 40 new jobs to the 110 jobs that exist already at the year-old plant. Southwire Company, with headquarters in Carrollton, Ga., is America’s largest maker of cable. Its overall employment numbers nearly 5,000.