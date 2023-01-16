Look Back ... to a power outage in Anniston, 1998

Jan. 16, 1948, in The Star: Funeral services for G. W. Slaton Lloyd, 89, a pioneer citizen of Calhoun County, will be tomorrow afternoon at Mount Zion Baptist Church. Mr. Lloyd died at his residence in Wellington yesterday afternoon. Mr. Lloyd was born and reared in Calhoun County and had been a member of Cane Creek Baptist Church since the age of 15. Among his survivors are three sons and two daughters.
Jan. 16, 1998, in The Star: A problem with Alabama Power Company’s Oxanna substation plunged about 8,500 customers into darkness for almost an hour and a half last night. Power went out shortly after 7 p.m. in parts of Anniston, Oxford, Dearmanville and Munford. Power company officials last night didn’t know exactly what cause the outage at the substation, which is the central supply for electricity in the three cities, said APC spokesman Buddy Eiland. Although downtown Anniston, including the police station, banks and convenience stores, had no electricity, extra police patrols kept away anyone who might have tried something nefarious. Also this date: For the past 14 months, longtime Daily Home staffer Carol Pappas has served as editor and general manager of the 10,000-circulation daily newspaper owned by Consolidated Publishing Company. She is now the Daily Home’s publisher, leading both the journalistic and the business side of the Talladega-based newspaper. She succeeds Ed Fowler, who is now Consolidated’s vice president for operations.