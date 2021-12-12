Look Back ... to a potential departure of superintendent, 1996

Dec. 12, 1946, in The Star: Anniston’s post office has added 34 people to its staff temporarily to assist regular employees with the increase in mail during the Christmas season, Anniston Postmaster B. W. Pruet said today. More than 300 applied for those jobs, but most were turned down because they had not taken the civil service exam, Pruet said.
Dec. 12, 1996, in The Star: Anniston public school Superintendent Paul Goodwin is a top candidate for superintendent of the schools of Jackson, Miss., according to a newspaper in that state’s capital city. Good win and one other candidate will each meting with the Jackson school board next week. Goodwin confirmed yesterday he is a candidate for the job of running the 32,000-student school system. Goodwin said he had been asked to apply for the job.