Look Back ... to a possible pothole patch, perfected, 1996

Aug. 5, 1946, in The Star: Liberty Sales & Service Company, 108-110 West 11th Street, Anniston’s newest dealer in automobiles, farm equipment and trucks has been appointed by Reo Motors Company of Lansing, Mich., to handle the sales and service of Reo Trucks in this county, according to R. B. Carpenter and Bob Lipham, owners. Reo Speed Wagons and heavy-duty trucks are now in production, with all types of small trucks and buses soon to be on the assembly line. Genuine Reo parts will also be kept in stock at the dealership. Also this date: Playing at Johnston Field tomorrow evening will be two baseball teams, the Birmingham Black Barons — rated a strong contender for last year’s Negro American League championship — and the Chicago American Giants, which currently leads the league. Birmingham is in third place in the standings. The Chicago team is tied for first place with the Memphis Red Sox. Johnston Field officials announced today that the big contest will be under the sponsorship of the Elks Club; special seating will be set aside for white patrons.
Aug. 5, 1996, in The Star: Melton Thornton of Alexandria has a secret recipe for repairing potholes in the road, a formulation that might prove to work better than anything else on the market. “If this stuff catches on, this is going to be a real rags-to-riches story,” said Thornton, 43. “I am not an engineer. I am just a lucky man.” Thornton did work with a chemist during the experimental stages of creating Pot-fil — a blue-green gooey liquid that can reach 190 degrees as it sets — and he does have experience with repairing concrete. He says the stuff is an adhesive that’s six times harder to break than concrete and bonds to whatever it touches 1,500 times more strongly. He’s hoping to persuade the highway departments of Alabama and Georgia to buy Pot-fil for their road repair tasks.