Look Back ... to a possible garrison of 4,000 at fort, 1946

Nov. 5, 1946, in The Star: A permanent garrison at Fort McClellan numbering 4,000 men, with a possibility might be as high as 5,500, was declared by Gen. Joseph Devers, commanding Army Ground Forces, to be the probable result as the War Department considers staffing needs for installations around the country. Gen. Devers spoke to invited guests at a luncheon at Remington Hall given by the Military Affairs Committee of the Chamber of Commerce. The four-star general explained there’s no problem with Fort McClellan itself, but there’s only a certain amount of money available to maintain a certain size Army, and the local post will be affected by that reality. Also this date: The University of Nevada and Mississippi State won’t be playing football against each other on Nov. 16 because the Maroons of Mississippi object to the inclusion of two Black players in the Nevada lineup. The players, Bill Bass and Horace Gillom, offered to withdraw from the game roster, but their teammates and other students urged that the game be called off. Mississippi State’s athletics director wrote to the Nevada Athletic Board to inform its members that Black players against white players is traditionally banned in the South and that Mississippi State “cannot under any circumstances violate” that tradition. Nevada therefore canceled the contest.
Nov. 5, 1996, in The Star: Anniston artists Provie Musso and Margaret McNaron are in the Christmas spirit a little early, for they will give Tenth Street Elementary School’s library a portion of the proceeds from a sale of their artwork at the school. “We thought we would try [a holiday sale] at Tenth Street this year, since my son is in the second grade there and Provie and I both know people at the school,” Mrs. McNaron said. Money raised will go toward the purchase of more books and software.