Look Back … to a popular governor memorialized, 1946.

Oct. 24, 1946, in The Star: A bronze plaque memorializing the late Thomas Erby Kilby, Alabama’s 37th governor, was presented to the State of Alabama today by the Kilby family. Gov. Chauncey Sparks, who termed Kiby’s 1919-23 administration as “the beginning of a measure of progressive government in Alabama” received the tablet on behalf of the state from Mrs. Thomas E. Kilby, widow of the former governor. Gov. Sparks said he learned his first lessons in good government under Kilby as a freshman legislator in 1919. Thomas Erby Kilby III and George Rowan Kilby, the governor’s grandsons, unveiled the tablet, which feature a likeness of Gov. Kilby created by the sculptor Laura Gardin Fraser.
Oct. 24, 1996, in The Star: Law enforcement problems in Hobson City are apparently solved for the next year. In a special meeting that lasted less than an hour Wednesday, Calhoun County commissioners, Sheriff Larry Amerson and Hobson City Mayor Willie Maude Snow agreed that a sheriff’s deputy will be hired to patrol Hobson City during a regular work week. “Hobson City will reimburse Calhoun County the amount equivalent to employing a deputy sheriff for 40 hours a week on a contractual basis,” said County Administrator Ken Joiner.