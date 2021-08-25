Look Back … to a political view from the barber shop, 1996.

Aug. 25, 1946, in The Star: A women’s clothing store offering high-style, high-quality apparel has opened at 1317-19 Wilmer Avenue under the name Coleman’s. The air-conditioned dress shop features exclusive lines in style for the coming 1947 season. The new building boasts an interior designed by Anniston architect Richard Boinest, and display windows, once they become available, will be installed by Pain, Glass & Builders Supply Company, also located here. The manager of Coleman’s is M. Jethro Black, a native Annistonian who received early retail training here some 50 years ago from Mr. Leon Ullman. Salesgirls working at Coleman’s will be Edith Mary Cheyne, Dorothy Lipham, Oma Elizabeth McCarty and Opal Hill Whelchel. Also this date: Alabama’s next governor, James E. “Big Jim” Folsom, has been meeting with his new best governor pal, Ellis Arnall of Georgia, and has endorsed for Alabama certain ideas that he has seen work for Gov. Arnall in Atlanta. Big Jim wants to increase old-age pensions, to repeal poll taxes and to lower the voting age to 18. Folsom also said he would ask the Legislature to call a constitutional convention to revise the present Alabama Constitution. He also favors raising Alabama schoolteachers’ salaries to a minimum of $1,800 a year.
Aug. 25, 1996, in The Star: Jim Turner, owner of the Roffler Barber Shop in Anniston, says he figures the field of candidates for mayor and City Council is so large this time around because people believe they can improve on what the current group has done in the last four years. Based on what he’s hearing from the barber shop chairs, a big issue expected to drive people to the polls day after tomorrow is the city budget, which groans under the burden of a $900,000 deficit. Also on top of the list will be the issue of annexing Fort McClellan and the condition of the city’s public schools, Turner says. Also this date: Another local municipality which is having an election Tuesday is Blue Mountain, still home to Blue Mountain Industries, its “big business.” Blue Mountain’s current mayor, Joe Mundy, 66, is running for re-election, but he’s being opposed by Mary Dinsmore, 63, who has not held elective office before. The at-large Town Council is also up for re-election.