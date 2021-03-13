Look Back ... to a play presented at White Plains, 1946

March 13, 1946, in The Star: Designating the $150,000 county home property at Jacksonville as the new veterans vocational school, a full crowd of veterans and supporters worked out all but the final details for the school last night at the American Legion Hall. The proposed building will take care of 250 students and will provide training in all types of vocational work. Also this date: The senior class of White Plains High School will present a three-act comedy, “Introducing Susan,” in the high school auditorium on March 15 at 7:30. Rehearsals have been in progress for some time. Here are the characters of the play and the students portraying them: Dick Heatherby, Arlin Coleman; Susan, Dorothy Gidley; Buddy Chalmers, Thomas George; Babs Boswell, Minnie Lee Holley; Diana Mayfield, Mary Ellen Harris; Violet, Edith Harian; Cyclone, Merrill Love; Aunt Cordelia Quackenbush, Betty Murphy; Jim Donovan, Elbert Jackson; Mike, Oval Murray; Ike, Edward Davis.
March 13, 1996, in The Star: Ministers opposed to statewide gambling said using the proceeds to improve schools and to create college scholarships is a ploy to weaken opposition to a lottery. “Education is the rallying cry. Any way you cut it, gambling is still gambling,” said the Rev. Dan Ireland of Birmingham, a Baptist minister. Also this date: The Heflin City Council voted last night to return their bimonthly meetings to the television airwaves just as soon as possible. The details still have to be worked out, but in the past the show was broadcast to about 1,500 subscribers to Heflin’s cable Channel 5 on Wednesday nights.