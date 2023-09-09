Look Back ... to a plan to convert City Auditorium to city office space

Sept. 9, 1948, in The Star: The elementary and high schools of Jacksonville opened this morning at 8:15 for the new school year. Dr. Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, announced that Mrs. Ernest Stone will serve as director of the elementary laboratory school this year. Her husband, who’s also the city schools superintendent, will have supervision over the secondary laboratory school (the high school). Approximately 450 students are registered to attend the high school and 475 are registered to attend the elementary school. As for sports in the new term, the football team began practicing last week under the direction of the new coach, Ernest V. Newman. In other news related to the college, the State Board of Education today authorized construction of a home for President Cole to live in. To be constructed for an estimated cost of $30,000 [approximately $375,000 today, accounting for inflation], the dwelling will replace Dr. Cole’s current housing — an apartment in a dormitory at the school. Also this date: Anniston Memorial Hospital will have to obtain more money if it is to carry on the charity work for which it is equipped. It could accommodate 10 more charity patients daily than it already does if the money were available, said Superintendent Murphy Cole. The young hospital (opened in 1944), which charges $6 a day for ward rooms, lost $19,000 last year in its normal operations. The most expensive rooms for regular patients in the hospital cost $9.50 per day
Sept. 9, 1998, in The Star: Anniston city officials moved forward yesterday with renovation plans that would allow all city offices to be in one location, 1128 Gurnee Avenue. The City Council yesterday authorized an agreement with an architect to continue working on a preliminary design that officials studied last week. The plan authorizes $1 million to transform the forlorn City Auditorium — the once-popular wartime space hasn’t been used in at least three years — into cubicle offices that would allow total access for patrons with disabilities. Municipal court would take the place of most of the City Council chambers and the city manager’s office on the first floor. Best part of the plan: It would give the city what effectively is a new City Hall without having to spend millions to construct an all-new building.