Look Back … to a plan for computer cables in school, 1996.

Nov. 12, 1946, in The Star: How much have property values risen on Noble Street over the decades? A short business story on Page 1 clues us in. A leading Anniston citizen, Judge J. J. Willett, in early 1887 bought the 30-by-120-foot lot at 1028 Noble Street for $1,000. Six months later he sold it to a New England man for $7,500. In 1914, it changed hands for $12,500. In 1943, the property was sold by the University of Alabama (which had acquired it from the estate of John B. Lagarde Sr.) to Stanton B. Ingram for $33,000. Ingram got $60,000 for it from a Chicago concern, which in turn sold it to Holly Stores, Inc. of New York, which then turned around and sold it to a company with which it has a long-term lease. That price, in 1946, was $140,000. The property has had a building on it since 1887. Also this date: A new county lunchroom opened today at Roy Webb School, and Mechanicsville School opened one last week, bringing to 15 the number of school lunchrooms operating in the Calhoun County system. They serve the dining needs of more than 3,000 children. Lunchrooms are expected to open soon at Duke and Williams schools. One thing the lunchrooms lack, at least for the time being, is milk. Superintendent A. C. Shelton said it’s a scarce product right now, and Ohatchee didn’t even have any last month.
Nov. 12, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston city school system hopes to raise enough money and gather together enough volunteers for a one-day effort on Dec. 14 to put computer network cabling in all of the system’s elementary schools. Matt Akin, the school system’s technology director, and Assistant Superintendent Jan Hurd call the project “Cables for Christmas.” The plan is that specially instructed groups of volunteers at each school will install the cable needed to form the network “backbone” and the individual connections that will run through ceilings and into classrooms. The schools’ computers have not arrived yet, but each elementary classroom will have at least one Internet-capable computer. Cables for the middle school and the high school will come along later. Alabama is reportedly the first state to propose network connections for every classroom, office and library in all its public elementary and secondary schools.