Look Back ... to a place to ride your horse in town, 1946

July 1, 1946, in The Star: The Anniston Park Board has completed a bridle path several miles in length in the area of the Municipal Golf Course. The path extends from Tenth Street all the way around the golf course and down to the vicinity of Rocky Hollow Road, then back by several routes to the vicinity of Hillside Cemetery. Superintendent of Parks L. G. Prentice said today that riders should have no trouble finding the path, as the trees have been marked with a white band. Signs will also be put up to point the way.
July 1, 1996, in The Star: Workers at Union Foundry Co. were back on the job today after voting to end a week-long strike that virtually shut down the plant. Labor resumed at 11 p.m. last night. Members of the 88-member machinists union had voted 36-22 the previous day to return to work after management backed off a decision to reclassify some workers, said John McCrelles, president of the plant’s International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 291. While it was in force, their picket line was honored by virtually all of the 250 members of the foundry’s separate molders’ union.