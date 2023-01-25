Look Back ... to a pitiful lack of lunchroom facilities, 1948

Jan. 25, 1948, in The Star: Two inches of snow, several hours of sleet, a heavy undercoating of ice and subfreezing temperatures have combined during the past 24 hours to greatly reduce highway traffic around Anniston. Temperatures didn’t reach the single-digit range that was forecast, however. On the happier side, sleds and snowball fights cropped up all over the city yesterday [Saturday] as youngsters took advantage of the snow that’s expected to begin fading away today and tomorrow. Also this date: Of the 5,140 children enrolled in the entire Anniston public school system, only 910 can eat at one time in all lunchrooms combined, says Superintendent Rayburn J. Fisher. He says no school has a lunchroom half large enough for the enrollment and three schools have no lunchroom at all. Lunchtimes must therefore be staggered across schedules. Additionally: The Anniston city tax on a pack of cigarettes is two cents and the state tax is three cents, but even that pittance is too much for some people — Anniston officials note with dismay that some people are ordering cartons by mail from North Carolina or New Jersey to avoid state and local taxes. Those individuals wind up paying $1.45 to $1.50 for a carton of smokes, instead of the local going rate of $1.93 to $2.30 per carton.
Jan. 25, 1998, in The Star: State Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Saks, has qualified with the Alabama Republican Party to seek re-election to a second term in the Legislature. Said Rogers, “I think I’m making a difference in the quality of life for this community and this state. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t run again because my family and my business both suffer.” Rogers, a 39-year-old Anniston attorney in partnership practice, represents District 36 — Saks, Weaver, Blue Mountain, east Anniston and Golden Springs.