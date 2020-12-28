Look Back ... to a Piedmont pickin' prodigy, 1995

Dec. 28, 1945, in The Star: Ernest Stone has been discharged from the U. S. Navy and will assume his duties as superintendent of Jacksonville public schools after Jan. 2. Before his appointment to this position on the eve of his departure for military service, Mr. Stone had been acting superintendent of the DeKalb County Schools. He is a graduate of Jacksonville State Teachers College and holds a master’s degree from the University of Alabama. His wife is a member of the college faculty. Also this date: Due to a railroad traffic tie-up, several members of the Alabama Rose Bowl football team arrived in Pasadena, Calif., nine hours later than they should have. A photograph on the sports page lists the names of those players: Lowell Tew, Norwood Hodges, Henry Self, Harry Gilmer and Vaughn Mancha. The University of Southern California will be the Tide’s opponent on New Year’s Day. Additionally: A poll of motion picture exhibitors nationwide found that Bing Crosby was America’s biggest-drawing movie star of 1945. Runners up, in descending order, were Van Johnson, Greer Garson, Betty Grable and Spencer Tracy. Humphrey Bogart and Gary Cooper were tied for sixth place, and they were followed by Bob Hope, Judy Garland, Margaret O’Brien and Roy Rogers. At the bottom of the list is Mickey Rooney, but he’s had his turn in the spotlight: He topped the list in 1939, 1940 and 1941.
Dec. 28, 1995, in The Star: A first-grader at Piedmont’s Southside Elementary School, young Casey Murray shows talent and promise on the banjo that far exceeds his tender years. He seems to be something of a prodigy, for the 7-year-old only started playing the instrument about a year ago and he already knows about 20 tunes. He learned the basics by watching Doug Jennings, an adult who plays in a bluegrass band his father, Eddie Murray, belongs to. That band, Bent Creek Bluegrass, has put Casey up on stage, such as at the local Foggy Hollow Bluegrass Gatherin’. Said Jennings, “What’s amazing is he’s learned more from listening than from anything. He picks it up super-fast. He’s got the timing and he feels the chord changes. That’s one thing you can’t teach.”