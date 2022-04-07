Look Back ... to a phone strike shutting down conversation, 1947

April 7, 1947, in The Star: There’s no traffic on the phone lines today, not locally or anywhere else, due to a nationwide strike of telephone company employees. Anniston’s own intra-city communication reached near-paralysis today as the strike drew The Model City into its wake in its sweep across the country, silencing the city’s more than 9,000 phones. That meant no phoning of a friend, no ordering of a taxi. Striking operators and maintenance personnel paraded in front of the Southern Bell Telephone Company building at 1325 Noble St., where they maintained a good-humored picket line, supported by onlooking family members and friends. Inside, only a skeleton staff manned the switchboards to handle emergency calls, such as for fire, wrecks, or serious illness and accidents. The strike isn’t affecting news teletype operations, but local news that would normally be phoned in to The Star’s offices will now have to be delivered in person – daily 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. – or by mail. Also this date: The Anniston Bowling Center, 1005 Wilmer Avenue, announces that it will close on Monday, April 7, 1947, and will stay closed all week. After it reopens it will be under new management and will be doing business as Maple Lane Bowling Alley, at the same address, telephone number 9108.
April 7, 1997, in The Star: O’Henrietta the pig, who has coped with life on the lam for the past three weeks or so, has been persuaded to give up her freedom for the permanence of living with Jerry and Debbie Mathis at 1608 Golden Springs Road. They captured the pig yesterday and took her to the animal shelter; after pondering the matter overnight, the couple decided this morning to make her part of the family. O’Henrietta had been roaming the woods on the east end of Henry Road, flouting the best efforts of police, animal control officers and dozens of residents to catch her. She had been rooting through garbage cans and had the potential for causing a traffic accident, so folks had incentive to scoop her up (as much as one can “scoop up” a 200-pound pig) and get her to a safe location.