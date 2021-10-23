Look Back … to a perceived betrayal regarding fort’s future, 1946

Oct. 23, 1946, in The Star: Alabama congressional representatives today continued their fight for Fort McClellan as Lt. Gen. Jacob Devers, commanding the Army Ground Forces, gave assurance that the permanent barracks at the post, which house 2,000 officers and men, will be fully utilized. The fort can hold an additional 10,000 to 12,000 men in hutments. In a telegram, Devers told U.S. Sen. Lister Hill, a member of the Senate Military Affairs Committee, that the interests of economy and increased efficiency call for gradually pulling back Fort McClellan as an infantry replacement training center. But, in a hopeful note, he added, “I appreciate fully the good training area at Fort McClellan, but there is permanent type housing available for only 2,000 men. I intend to move trained troops there to utilize fully this housing.” The matter doesn’t seem settled yet, however, because Rep. John Sparkman, of the House Military Affairs Committee, told Devers in a letter that he believed that the general had assured him earlier in the year that the fort would continue to be an IRTC, permanently. He personally is now deeply embarrassed, Sparkman wrote, now that he’s learned through newspaper reports the fort would not be utilized in that manner. Local residents have worried about the fate of the fort ever since the Army’s recent announcement that it would move the IRTC from Anniston to Fort Jackson, S.C.
Oct. 23, 1996, in The Star: The state school board is expected to weigh in tomorrow in the debate over whether Ayers State Technical College should move to Fort McClellan after the base closes. The board is expected to vote on whether to allow Ayers State to study the feasibility of such a move. Ayers State could apply for and receive free buildings and property suitable for a ready-made campus as part of the plan to redevelop the fort after the base closes in 1999. Also this date: Anniston City Council members ripped through the second meeting of their term yesterday in just over an hour, earning cheers from the audience accustomed to marathon sessions by the previous administration. Of course, the council’s agenda yesterday was made up mostly of “housekeeping” issues: appointments, repairs and purchases – not weighty matters of momentous or expensive public policy, which tend to bring out the orator in everyone. But Mayor Gene Stedham said the quick tempo fulfilled a campaign promise he made.